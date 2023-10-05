SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sights, smells and sounds of Latin culture was on full display Thursday night at Baystate Academy. It was all part of the schools annual ‘Latin Night’ celebration!

This Hispanic Heritage Month, school leaders tell 22News that their student’s are mostly of Latin decent, and they wanted to provide a space for them to celebrate and take pride in their culture.

Thursday, students were able to do that through food, dance, artwork and even presentations related to Hispanic cultures

Assistant Dean of Students for the Middle School, Marilyn Sanchez Jones, tells 22News, “I want them to feel proud of who they are, their ancestors, and always be proud and carry that with them everywhere they go.”