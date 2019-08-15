Baystate awards $25K in scholarships to local students

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over $25,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to 16 local students at Baystate Medical Center Thursday morning.

The students received the scholarships as a result of the Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership.

The partnership program offers hospital-based learning experiences to high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in the medical field

Scholarship recipient Francheska Bermudez told 22News, the program has given her an advantage in a competitive field.

“A lot of the things I learned in school, I learned because I worked in a hospital for three months,” Bermudez said. “Things I learned in school, I already have a hands-on experience with.”

The Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership has served more than 1,000 area high school students since the program first began.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet