Baystate awards $25K in scholarships to local students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over $25,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to 16 local students at Baystate Medical Center Thursday morning.

The students received the scholarships as a result of the Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership.

The partnership program offers hospital-based learning experiences to high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in the medical field

Scholarship recipient Francheska Bermudez told 22News, the program has given her an advantage in a competitive field.

“A lot of the things I learned in school, I learned because I worked in a hospital for three months,” Bermudez said. “Things I learned in school, I already have a hands-on experience with.”

The Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership has served more than 1,000 area high school students since the program first began.