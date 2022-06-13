LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts celebrates 30 years of golfing for a good cause. The Baystate Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament was held at Longmeadow Country Club and Twin Hills Country Club on Monday.

Money raised during the tournament will go towards the purchase of child-sized equipment for specialized procedures.

Kathy Toben, the Director of Annual Giving Events at Baystate told 22News about the event. “One of our largest benefits for the Children’s Hospital,” she said, “And it ables us to provide the most up-to-date, current, state-of-the-art care for our children, which of course is the most important for our youngest patients.”

For the first time since the pandemic began, golfers were able to celebrate at the end of the tournament with a reception being held at Longmeadow Country Club Monday night.