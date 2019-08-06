Baystate Children’s Hospital receive donations on ‘Root Beer Float Day’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Children’s Hospital supporters were delighted to make a donation during “Root Beer Float Day” in downtown Springfield on Tuesday.

Dining staff from the Sheraton Hotel prepared the root beer floats in exchange for donations from passersbyers at the Monarch Towers lobby on Tuesday.

The money will assist the Children’s Miracle Network which includes Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Appreciation of the Children’s Hospital runs deep for Sheraton Hotel Executive Chef Dennis Henry.

“My niece was born one pound, four ounces, she was very small, she was in the Baystate NICU for about three months and the care and work that they did to take care of her, to make sure she’s with us now today, overwhelming,” Henry told 22News.

Each year the WMAS radio stations conduct a radiothon raising hundreds of thousands of dollars, which go to benefit the programs at Baystate Children’s Hospital.