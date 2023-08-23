SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Children’s Hospital is delighted to introduce its newest member to the Child Life & Healing Arts team, Isabela, a 17-month-old golden retriever.

Isabela marks the hospital’s first facility dog and brings with her a wealth of positivity and support for children, families, and staff within the Baystate Health community.

Courtesy of Baystate Health

Isabela recently completed her training at Canine Assistants in Alpharetta, Georgia, and her arrival at Baystate Children’s Hospital was made possible through the generous contributions of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Baystate Health Foundation.

Working alongside a certified child life specialist, Isabela’s primary role is to offer goal-oriented care, contributing to the well-being and comfort of children and families undergoing medical treatment. Her presence aims to create a soothing and friendly atmosphere within the hospital environment.

Baystate Children’s Hospital is excited to share Isabela’s journey and impact with the community through her Instagram account. Daily updates on her adventures and the meaningful work she engages in to help children cope with their hospital experiences will be available on her profile.

Courtesy of Baystate Health

Followers can also stay updated on Isabela’s contributions by visiting the Baystate Children’s Hospital Facebook page, where she will be regularly featured as a testament to the positive influence she brings to the lives of young patients and the healthcare professionals she supports.