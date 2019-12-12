Baystate employee sacrifices windshield wiper to help during snowstorm

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The first snowstorm of the season made driving conditions difficult for western Massachusetts residents including first responders, and one security guard working the overnight shift at Baystate Noble Hospital saw an opportunity to help.

According to Baystate Health’s Facebook Page, an ambulance covered in snow arrived at the Baystate Noble Emergency Department at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3. Patrick Hope, a security officer at Baystate, saw the snow-covered ambulance and immediately started cleaning off the snow.

While Patrick was clearing off the windshield he noticed one of the wipers was broken and decided to take one off of his car to replace the broken one on the ambulance.

“I knew he needed to be able to see and I could make do with one.” -Patrick, Security Guard at Baystate Noble Hospital

The EMT thanked Patrick and said his good actions made his night.