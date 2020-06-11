Baystate Health: 1,830 individuals tested positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 16,463 individuals for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported 14,519 have tested negative, 1,830 are positive and 114 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 22 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care units, and 30 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center -22 confirmed, 16 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Health will continue to closely monitor the curve as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue.

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now 104,156 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,454 deaths.