Baystate Health: 19 new positive COVID-19 cases since Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 6,981 individuals for COVID-19, 5,711 of whom have come back negative.

Of those tested by Baystate Health, 1,207 individuals have tested positive for the virus and 61 are still pending. The healthcare system is currently caring for 100 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 15 of who are being cared for in critical care units, and 30 who are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 91 confirmed, 18 under investigation

– 91 confirmed, 18 under investigation Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed, 5 under investigation

– 1 confirmed, 5 under investigation Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed, 5 under investigation

– 4 confirmed, 5 under investigation Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday, 298,994 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. There are now 66,263 positive cases and a total of 3,846 deaths.