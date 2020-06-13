Baystate Health: 22 hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 16,463 individuals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 14,519 individuals have tested negative, 1,830 tested positive, and 114 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health there are 22 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 5 of whom are in critical care units, and 30 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed, 16 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are now 105,059 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,538 deaths.