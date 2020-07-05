Baystate Health: 22 new positive COVID-19 cases reported overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 24,590 individuals for the coronavirus.

Of those numbers reported, 22,445 individuals have tested negative, 1,984 tested positive, and 161 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health there are 14 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 of whom are in critical care units, and 12 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed, 9 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday, there are now 109,838 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,172 deaths.