Breaking News
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Baystate Health: 22 new positive COVID-19 cases reported overnight

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 24,590 individuals for the coronavirus.

Of those numbers reported, 22,445 individuals have tested negative, 1,984 tested positive, and 161 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health there are 14 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 of whom are in critical care units, and 12 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed, 9 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday, there are now 109,838 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,172 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today