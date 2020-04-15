Baystate Health: 2,300+ test negative for COVID-19, 690 test positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 700 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus by Baystate Health.

The latest Baystate Health report shows a total of 3,116 individuals have been tested and 690 have come back positive. Of those numbers, 2,337 have tested negative and 89 are pending results. Steady progress has been showing compared to previous reports.

The health system is caring for 161 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 26 of whom are in critical care units. Twelve hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and are not broken up by individual hospitals.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there are now 28,163 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.