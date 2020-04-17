Breaking News
Baystate Health: 3,401 individuals tested for COVID-19, 749 tested positive
Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health released updated COVID-19 numbers for Friday and a total of 3,401 individuals have been tested.

Of those numbers, 2,606 have come back negative, 749 are positive and 46 are still pending. Within Baystate Health, there are 142 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 26 of whom are in critical care units. Ten hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

Baystate Health released COVID-19 numbers for the following hospitals:

  • Baystate Medical Center 130 confirmed, 6 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center 2 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital 6 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital 4 confirmed, 1 under investigation

All COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases requiring ICU level of care are at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Within Baystate Health, 70% of all patients with COVID-19 have either been discharged to home (217), discharged to subacute nursing facilities (46), or never required admission (255).

