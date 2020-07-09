Baystate Health: 4 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 14 others hospitalized with virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 18 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Thursday.

According to Baystate Health, four of those patients are in critical care units and 14 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

Baystate Health announced Monday, the health facility will only be focusing on inpatient numbers.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now 110,602 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,243 deaths.