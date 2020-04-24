Baystate Health: 40 positive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Baystate Health has tested a total of 4,805 individuals for COVID-19 and 958 have tested positive which is 40 new positive cases since Thursday.

Of the numbers released Friday morning, 3,765 have come back negative, and 82 are still pending. Baystate Health is now testing more than 300 individuals every day and has tested more than 1,300 patients this week which is more than twice the number of last week.

The health system expects the percentage of positive cases to gradually decline as they test more patients with a broad range of symptoms.

Within Baystate Health, there are 137 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 of whom are in critical care units. There are also 35 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The following COVID-19 cases are broken up by individual hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 127 confirmed, 23 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital 4 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital 6 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Seventy percent of patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health have either been discharged to recover at home (251), discharged to a post-acute facility (68) or never required hospitalization (363).

As of Thursday the Department of Public Health reported that there are now 46,023 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,360 deaths.