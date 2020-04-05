Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 400 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by Baystate Health Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday, updated results released by Baystate Health show 2,076 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those tested, 1,521 have come back negative while 437 tests were positive. There are still 118 tests that are pending results.

Saturday’s results reported a total of 416 positive cases making it an increase of 21 cases overnight.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.