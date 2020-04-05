1  of  2
Breaking News
Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested 22 veterans now dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 400 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by Baystate Health Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday, updated results released by Baystate Health show 2,076 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those tested, 1,521 have come back negative while 437 tests were positive. There are still 118 tests that are pending results.

Saturday’s results reported a total of 416 positive cases making it an increase of 21 cases overnight.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories