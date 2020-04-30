Baystate Health: 5,034 test negative for COVID-19, 6,250 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 6,250 individuals for COVID-19, 5,034 of whom have come back negative.

Of those numbers released Thursday, 1,121 people have tested positive for the virus and 94 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 108 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are being cared for in critical care units and 27 who are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 101 confirmed, 14 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 2 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 60,265 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,405 deaths. They also released new cases for every city/town in Massachusetts.