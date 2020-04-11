Baystate Health: 615 positive COVID-19 cases; 2,700+ tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now reportedly tested over 2,700 people for COVID-19.

A recent report from Baystate Health shows a total of 2,722 people were tested for the coronavirus and of those tested, 615 were positive. The report also reveals 2,068 tests came back negative and 39 tests are still pending results.

Baystate Health currently has 160 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. 26 of those patients are being held in critical care units. The facility says nearly two-thirds of the total confirmed patients with the virus either never needed to be admitted (202) or were discharged and are recovered (192).

Baystate assures there will be more “Code Rocky’s” to come! Click the link below to watch the video.

CODE ROCKY: Standing ovation for COVID-19 patients discharged from Baystate Medical Center