Baystate Health: 64 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 9 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 64 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 9 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 57 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 2 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 24,425 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 19,506 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.

