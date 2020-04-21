Baystate Health: 828 test positive after nearly 4,000 tested for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 3,970 individuals for COVID-19, 828 of which have tested positive.

According to the latest report from Baystate Health, of those tested, 2,979 tests have come back negative and 163 are still pending results. The care system notes the increased amount of pending results compared to previous weeks reflect additional testing.

The report states the turnaround time for many of the tests is slighter longer especially for tests performed on outpatients. Because of this, there will be an increase in pending results. In addition, the expanded testing of all admitted patients with any type of symptoms explains the reduced percentage of positive tests. Expect a drift downward as Baystate expands its testing to multiple locations.

Baystate Health is currently caring for 148 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in critical care units. Twenty-nine hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus. Again, the number has increased due to expanded testing.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals: