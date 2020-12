Baystate Health: 9 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- A COVID-19 vaccine will be in Massachusetts later this month, and we now know who it's going to first.

Gov. Baker laid out a three-phase plan, with health care workers, first responders, and the most vulnerable residents being at the top of the list.

The federal government approved Massachusetts vaccine distribution plan, but some are questioning why the state is prioritizing certain populations over others. Incarcerated individuals would be included later in Phase 1, and a local doctor and ethics professor explained why ethically that makes sense.

"Medicine at its best has never treated patients on what medicine thought they deserved, but based on what they needed," said Dr. Peter DePergola, Executive Director of the St. Augustine Center for Ethics, Religion, and Culture at Elms College. He is also Baystate Health's Chief Ethics Officer.