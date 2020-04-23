Baystate Health: 918 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, now testing 300 patients per day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 4,517 individuals for COVID-19 as of Thursday and is now testing 300 individuals per day.

Of those numbers, 3,507 have come back negative, 918 are positive and 92 are still pending. Baystate Health expects the number to climb as they continue to expand. The health system also expects the percentage of positive tests will likely continue to gradually decline because they have expanded inpatient testing to patients with a broad range of symptoms. The number is already down two percent over the past week.

Within Baystate Health, there are 137 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19, 14 of whom are in critical care units. There are also 21 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following are test numbers released by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 126 confirmed, 11 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Since the start of the outbreak, over 70% of patients within Baystate Health with COVID-19 have either been discharged to recover at home (242) or discharged to a post-acute facility (64) or never required hospitalization (337).

As of Wednesday the Department of Public Health reported that there are 42,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 2,182 deaths.