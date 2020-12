SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S., hospitalizations are also increasing.

Here in western Massachusetts, there are currently 103 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health, of those numbers, reported seven are in the critical care unit.

Baystate Medical Center in Springfield has 93 confirmed patients followed by Baystate Wing hospital with six.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn on COVID-19 infections across western Massachusetts.