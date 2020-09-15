Baystate Health doctor cautions against releasing vaccine too soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While President Trump is hopeful to have a government-approved vaccine available by the November election, that might not be enough time for companies to complete Phase III trials.

This as a recent NBC News survey shows 52 percent of adults don’t trust what the president has said about a COVID-19 vaccine, while 26 percent say they do. Only 39 percent said they would get a government-approved COVID-19 vaccine if one became available.

Infectious diseases expert at Baystate Medical Center Doctor Esteban DelPilar-Morales cautions against getting a vaccine that did not go through Phase III trials.

“I can understand the anxiety and the need for the vaccine to be out, but if we put out a product that’s not safe that does more harm than good,” said Doctor DelPilar-Morales. “We are just going to backtrack. And when the real good vaccine comes out, eventually after that. People are going to be tainted.”

There are countries including Russia that approved a vaccine before completing Phase III trials.

Doctor DelPilar said that drastically increases the risk of the vaccine inadvertently causing serious side effects. That includes allergic reactions and neurological damage.

The Centers for Disease Control has said we could see a large-scale vaccine distribution by November 1st. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that’s unlikely. He’s “cautiously optimistic” to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year.