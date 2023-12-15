SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some bragging rights for the area’s largest health care organization!

Baystate Health has been once again recognized at the national level. This time as one of the 2023 winners of the CareerSTAT Frontline Healthcare Worker Champion awards.

The honor was presented to the health care system by the National Fund for Workforce Solutions. A news release sent to 22News stated, “The program recognizes organizations that create good jobs and build equitable workplaces by making significant investments in frontline workers.”