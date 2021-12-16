Baystate Health experiencing phone outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is informing the public that their telephone systems are down Thursday night.

The hospital system is experiencing a phone system outage and can not receive incoming calls. Baystate Health is informing people that if you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. Any non-emergency needs should go through the MyBaystate portal website.

Baystate Health said they are working to fix the issue as soon as possible. There is no word on when the phone system will be repaired.