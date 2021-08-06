Baystate Health Foundation celebrates National Root Beer Float Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization served up a taste of summer Friday while also supporting a good cause.

The Baystate Health Foundation marked National Root Beer Float day by giving out the tasty treats to those who donated to the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Members of the organization believe small fundraisers like this one go a long way in making a difference in a child’s life.

Kathy Tobin of the Baystate Health Foundation told 22News, “We help provide all the little things that aren’t necessarily billable through insurance, but make the care and compassion for our children and their families possible.”

All proceeds from Friday’s fundraiser go directly to Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, which is the only comprehensive, fully-accredited children’s hospital serving all of Western Massachusetts.