Baystate Health Foundation receives $50,000 grant from NY Life Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baystate Health Foundation announced that they received a $50,000 grant from the New York Life Foundation to support its Spiritual Services program.

The Love Takes Action Award program awards $50,000 to local nonprofit organizations and New York Life agent Jean Deliso, nominated the manager of Spiritual Services at Baystate Health Rev. Ute Schmidt for her community service and the care for patients and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reverend Schmidt and her team chose to be by the sides of patients to bring them comfort during COVID-19. Particularly at the time when family members were not allowed to visit their sick loved ones. She continues to place herself and her fear aside to meet the needs of her patients,” said Deliso.

In total thirty-five community members who are part of the program were honored with the award.

Each honoree selected a nonprofit to receive the $50,000 grant and Rev. Schmidt chose to support Baystate Health’s Spiritual Services program.

“I share this award with the entire spiritual care team at Baystate who every day brings a compassionate presence to patients, family members, and staff. There is a positive relationship between spirituality and health. The role of spirituality and healing, however, is sometimes overlooked in healthcare. The Love Takes Action Award brings national recognition to and elevates the role of spiritual care and for that, I am truly grateful,” said Rev. Schmidt.

