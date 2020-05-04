Baystate Health has tested over 7,000 individuals for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 7,120 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 5,856 have come back negative, 1,217 positive and 45 are still pending. Within Baystate Health, there are 95 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 of whom are in critical care units and 22 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 87 confirmed, 12 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed, 0 under investigation

According to Baystate Health, more than half of these numbers are from the past two weeks as part of their expanded testing initiative which allows the health system to identify more cases in the community and take steps to limit the spread. The percentage of positive tests continues to gradually decline as Baystate Health tests more patients. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the percentage has declined from 24% to 17%.

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.