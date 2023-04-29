SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Health Center hosted a free Men’s Health Awareness Day in Springfield.

Saturday’s event focused on educating men on leading healthier lifestyles by promoting awareness surrounding their health.

According to Keith J. O’Connor at Baystate Health, most men avoid booking appointments with primary care providers because they’re afraid of what their symptoms may reveal.

22News spoke with a pulmonologist and he said that a healthy diet and preventative screenings are the most important measures in taking care of men’s health.

“As we get older it starts catching up to us, and things like blood pressure, elevated blood pressure, diabetes, can have other downstream consequences. Things like bad habits, so things like smoking cigarettes, alcohol, or any other inhaled substances that can also cause damage to your body and it can increase your risk of cancer,” explained Eduardo R. Nunez, MD, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Doctor at Baystate Health.

The free event went from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free blood pressure, diabetes, and prostate cancer screenings. There were also tips on quitting tobacco and leading a healthier lifestyle overall.