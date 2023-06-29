SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Workers at Baystate Health were celebrated in Springfield Thursday, the health system honored their employees for working tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we all witnessed, the pandemic hit health care facilities hard and workers in those facilities powered through to provide treatment to the infected. Baystate Health has dedicated a massive mosaic of hand-sculpted tiles to their employees, commissioned by an artist from Vermont.

“We have decided to dedicate that forever and ever to our employees at Baystate Health throughout the region who have collaborated to take care of patients and our communities throughout COVID-19 and beyond,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health.

Officials at Baystate say they hope this piece of art will serve as a reminder to all visitors of the work it took by everyday people to endure through the height of the pandemic.