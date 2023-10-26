SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health held a career pathway event aimed at students who hope to pursue employment in the health care industry. This event is meant to expose high school students, undergraduates, workforce program participants, who are interested in a career change to specific careers in health care.

Students were able learn about 25 of the different critical occupations available at Baystate. Baystate Health showed students job opportunities in radiology, interpreter and translation services, and of course traditional pathways like becoming a doctor or nurse.

Jason Pacheco, the director of Workforce Planning at Baystate Health said that the pandemic highlighted the significant need for more people to join this industry. This event is meant to bridge the gap and educate folks on the countless opportunities available in the health care field.

“With the pandemic, we saw one in five healthcare professional leave the industry all together. So it’s all about the future and how we can connect and how we can connect the students with meaningful occupational wage paying careers in healthcare,” said Pacheco.

Students were able to ask questions and make connections with industry professionals to help guide them through the process of pursuing a career in this field.