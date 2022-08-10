SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The three local Baystate Medical Community Health Centers hosted a free health fair Wednesday in Springfield.

The event kicked off a fair series for National Health Care week that will run from August 7th to August 13th. National Health Care week is a time to celebrate the contributions and community efforts offered by these health centers and their commitments to the communities they serve. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

Behavioral Health Consultant Adriana Gutierrez of BHN told 22News, “Most of the people in the community, they don’t know or don’t know what access to health services that are available to them. And this is a way so that we can provide the introduction to them and to let them know that their is help.”

These health fairs, include food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors, that are free and open to all. The fairs continues on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baystate High Street Health at 140 High Street.