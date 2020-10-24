Baystate Health issues new visitor guidelines

Hampden County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is implementing additional visitor guidelines.

At Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, no visitors under the age of 18-years-old are allowed in the hospital, unless the visitor is a child or sibling of a patient.

COVID-19 negative patients are allowed one visitor at a time with the following new exceptions:

  • OB patients who are in labor and postpartum are allowed up to two visitors
  • Hospice patients are allowed up to two visitors
  • For hospital surgery and procedures no visitors are allowed

Visitation hours continue to be daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes