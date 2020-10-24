Baystate Health issues new visitor guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is implementing additional visitor guidelines.
At Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, no visitors under the age of 18-years-old are allowed in the hospital, unless the visitor is a child or sibling of a patient.
COVID-19 negative patients are allowed one visitor at a time with the following new exceptions:
- OB patients who are in labor and postpartum are allowed up to two visitors
- Hospice patients are allowed up to two visitors
- For hospital surgery and procedures no visitors are allowed
Visitation hours continue to be daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.