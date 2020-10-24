Baystate Health issues new visitor guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is implementing additional visitor guidelines.

At Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, no visitors under the age of 18-years-old are allowed in the hospital, unless the visitor is a child or sibling of a patient.

COVID-19 negative patients are allowed one visitor at a time with the following new exceptions:

OB patients who are in labor and postpartum are allowed up to two visitors

Hospice patients are allowed up to two visitors

For hospital surgery and procedures no visitors are allowed

Visitation hours continue to be daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.