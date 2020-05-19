Baystate Health: Nearly 11,000 tested for COVID-19, 9,200+ test negative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 10,870 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported, 9,237 have come back negative, 1,584 positives, and 49 are still pending. There are now 77 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in critical care units, and 16 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 76 confirmed, 19 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The number of tests has gradually increased due to the expansion of local testing sites.

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 87,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 5,862 deaths.