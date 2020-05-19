Breaking News
Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100
1  of  2
Watch Live
Wednesday 8PM: WWLP-22News to Host Live Telecast of COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall – Submit your questions! 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Baystate Health: Nearly 11,000 tested for COVID-19, 9,200+ test negative

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 10,870 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported, 9,237 have come back negative, 1,584 positives, and 49 are still pending. There are now 77 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in critical care units, and 16 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 76 confirmed, 19 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation 

The number of tests has gradually increased due to the expansion of local testing sites.

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 87,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 5,862 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today