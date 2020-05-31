Baystate Health: Nearly 12,000 individuals test negative for COVID-19 out of 13,400+ tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 13,670 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus by Baystate Health.

According to recent Baystate results, 11,859 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19, and 1,754 tests have come back positive. There are currently 57 tests are still pending results.

Within Baystate Health, there are 44 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 9 of whom are in critical care units, and 23 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 44 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 9 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday, there are now 96,301 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,768 deaths.