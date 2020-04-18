Baystate Health: Nearly 3,000 people test negative for COVID-19 out of 3,567 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health’s recent report shows nearly 3,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19 out of 3,567 tested.

According to Baystate Health, of the 3,567 tested, 2,717 people have tested negative for the coronavirus. 770 people have tested positive and 80 are still pending results.

In total, the health facility is caring for 144 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 23 of whom are in critical care units. Ten hospitalized patients are under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.

Breakdown:

Baystate Medical Center – 129 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 9 PUI

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 1 PUI

Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 0 PUI

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 0 PUI

Since early March, 70 percent of all patients have either been discharged to their home, a nursing facility or never required admission.