Baystate Health: Nearly 5,000 test negative for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Wednesday, Baystate Health has tested nearly 6,000 individuals for the coronavirus.

According to Baystate Health’s latest report, 5,986 individuals have been tested. Of those tested, 4,782 have come back negative and 1,085 tests were positive. There are currently 119 tests still pending results. Recent updates also show out of all tests taken, positive results have decreased from 24 percent to 18.1 percent. Just Tuesday, the percentage decreased to 18.4 percent.

Baystate Health is currently caring for 110 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in critical care units. 9 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals: