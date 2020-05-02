Baystate Health: Nearly 7,000 tested for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 7,000 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus by Baystate Health.

The latest report from Baystate Health shows a total of 6,823 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those tested, 5,556 tests came back negative. 1,188 people have tested positive for the virus and 77 tests are still pending.

In total, the health facility is caring for 92 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in critical care units. 22 hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19.

Breakdown: