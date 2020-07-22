Baystate Health: No new patients in ICU for COVID-19 since Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is currently caring for 12 hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Baystate Health, two of those patients are in critical care units and 12 other hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed, 8 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

State public health officials reported Tuesday there are 165 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 107,221.

