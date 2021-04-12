Baystate Health offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination Monday in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is offering walk-in appointments Monday for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The walk-in clinic located on 361 Whitney Ave. in Holyoke and is open to all Hampden County residents. Walk-ins will be allowed from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. However, limited supplies are available so it will be a first come, first serve basis. Eligible residents are asked to bring their license or proof of residency.

Vaccines will also be available at Gateway City Arts at 92 Race Street Monday. However, you must be a Holyoke resident who is currently eligible to receive a vaccine.

Currently, anyone 55 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccine in Massachusetts, as well as anyone who is 16 years or older with one certain medical condition.