Baystate Health opens new blood donation center in Holyoke, demand urgent

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There continues to be an urgent need for blood donations.

Baystate Health has overhauled its entire donation system to ensure the safety of their donors and staff.

Due to COVID-19, the donation center at Baystate Medical Center is closed, as well as Baystate Blood Mobiles. But a new donation center located at 361 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new facility follows all cleaning and social distancing protocols so donations can be made safely.

“All the beds are definitely well spaced out and comply with the 6-foot guidelines and as far as social distancing goes only 10 staff and donors are able to be in that area at one time,” said Amy Khalil, blood donor recruiter at Baystate Health.

If you want to donate, call 413-794-4600 to make an appointment.

In addition to the social distancing guidelines, the Whitney Avenue donation center is screening all donors by checking their temperature. Baystate Health also asks anyone who has traveled internationally or been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 28 days to refrain from donating.