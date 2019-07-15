Baystate Health opens new Urgent Care facility in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the grand opening of Baystate Health’s Urgent Care in Westfield.

Baystate Health said new technology will allow patients to get the care they need more quickly.

The building is located at the former site of Noble Health Express on Union Street. Noble Express Care closed at the end of March, and Baystate Health renovated the building.

Baystate Urgent Care Westfield includes state-of-the-art x-ray machines, five exam rooms, and a faster check-in process.

Dr. Brian Sutton, Medical Director of Baystate Health Urgent Care, told 22News, “Everything is faster now. The registration part is faster, patients can populate information on their laptops so when they come in they can do it on their cell phone. We can get them in the back here faster so they can see a provider faster.”

Dr. Sutton told 22News they can help patients with non-emergencies, like cuts and persistent colds. You should not seek urgent care if you have a major trauma or any severe symptoms.

Dr. Sutton also said they’ve switched from paper to electronic record keeping to keep track of patients’ health records.