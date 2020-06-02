Baystate Health: Over 1,700 individuals test positive for COVID-19; 13,800+ tested

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 13,850 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

LATEST: 2,400 COVID-19 cases in Springfield; 101 reported deaths

Of those numbers reported, 12,041 have come back negative, 1,758 are positive, and 51 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 41 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 of whom are in our critical care units, and 12 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 40 confirmed, 8 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today