Baystate Health: Over 1,700 individuals test positive for COVID-19; 13,800+ tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 13,850 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 12,041 have come back negative, 1,758 are positive, and 51 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 41 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 of whom are in our critical care units, and 12 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital: