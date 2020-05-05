Baystate Health: Percentage of positive COVID-19 results continue to decline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 7,415 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported, 6,083 have come back negative, 1,253 positives, and 79 are still pending. There are now 91 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 of whom are in critical care units, and 29 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 85 confirmed, 16 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 4 under investigation

The percentage of positive tests has gradually declined as Baystate Health continues to test more patients and expand testing sites. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the percentage has declined from 24% to 17%.

The Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 4,090 deaths.