Baystate Health: Positive COVID-19 results decrease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has currently tested over 5,600 individuals for the coronavirus.

Based on the latest data report by Baystate Health, 5,671 individuals were tested and 4,510 have come back negative. A total of 1,054 tests were positive and 107 are still pending results. As of Tuesday, positive results have decreased from 24 percent to 18.4 percent.

The report states the turnaround time for many of the tests is slighter longer especially for tests performed on outpatients. Because of this, there will be an increase in pending results. In addition, the expanded testing of all admitted patients with any type of symptoms explains the reduced percentage of positive tests. Expect a drift downward as Baystate expands its testing to multiple locations.

Baystate Health is currently caring for 111 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 17 of whom are in critical care units. 32 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus. Again, the number has increased due to expanded testing.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals: