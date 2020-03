SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The threat of COVID-19 continues to grow in western Massachusetts and a total of 1,372 individuals have been tested by Baystate Health according to numbers released Monday afternoon.

Of those numbers, 974 have come back negative, 258 are positive, and 140 are still pending. Since Sunday, 58 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.