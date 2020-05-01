Baystate Health reports 270 more individuals have been tested for COVID-19, 6,520 total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Friday, Baystate Health has now tested 6,520 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported, 5,298 have come back negative, 1,163 are positive and 58 are still pending. More than half of these numbers are from the past two weeks as part of Baystate Health’s testing initiative. Since Thursday 270 more individuals were tested for the virus.

Within Baystate Health, there are 105 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in critical care units. There are also 18 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 97 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center 1 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital 3 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital 4 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, 75% of patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health have either been discharged to recover at home (291) or discharged to a post-acute facility (97) or never required hospitalization (488).

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 62,205 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,562 deaths.