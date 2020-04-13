Baystate Health reports 2,826 tested for COVID-19; 640+ test positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested 2,826 people for COVID-19 and of those tested, over 600 were positive.

A recent report from Baystate Health shows a total of 648 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and of the 2,826 tested, 2,167 were negative. The facility is now caring for 169 hospitalized patients who have been infected with COVID-19. 28 of those patients are in critical care units.

The reports also states 14 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the coronavirus.

Baystate assures there will be more “Code Rocky’s” to come! Click the link below to watch the video.

CODE ROCKY: Standing ovation for COVID-19 patients discharged from Baystate Medical Center

For recent COVID-19 update in Springfield, click here.