Baystate Health reports 50 positive cases of COVID-19; 639 tested so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has released updated numbers regarding coronavirus test results within their system.

Baystate Health reports Monday that 50 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 639 individuals have been tested. Of those, 332 are negative for COVID-19 and 257 are still pending.

The statistics released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system, and is not broken up by individual hospital.

