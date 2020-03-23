Baystate Health reports 50 positive cases of COVID-19; 639 tested so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has released updated numbers regarding coronavirus test results within their system.
Baystate Health reports Monday that 50 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 639 individuals have been tested. Of those, 332 are negative for COVID-19 and 257 are still pending.
The statistics released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system, and is not broken up by individual hospital.
