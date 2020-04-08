Baystate Health reports 533 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, 2,400 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 2,400 individuals for COVID-19.

The numbers were released by the health system Wednesday morning and show that 533 individuals have tested positive, 1,817 came back negative and 50 are still pending.

Baystate Health is caring for 170 hospitalized patients, 34 of whom are in critical care units and 10 who are under investigation for COVID-19.

According to Baystate Health, nearly two-thirds of the total confirmed patients with COVID-19 either never needed to be admitted or were discharged and are recovering.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported there are 15,202 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 356 deaths.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospitals.